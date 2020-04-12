Herald-Whig Obituaries
Katherine "Kathy" Marie (Curley) Gravitt, 61, of Quincy, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at her home.

Kathy was born Aug. 26, 1958, in Granite City, the daughter of Bernard Ed and Norma (Inskip) Curley. Kathy was joined 33 years ago in a long-term relationship with Othal Manly. He survives.

Kathy enjoyed listening to music, watching movies, playing cards, tending to her many animals and most of all, spending time with her friends and family.

In addition to Othal, survivors include three children, Nicole Gravitt, Corey Powell and Terry Nunn; numerous grandchildren; godchildren, Lorena Steward, Kaila Curley and Deana Shazlt; stepmother Patsy Cooper; three brothers, Edward Curley (Donna), Troy Curley (Barb) and Larry Morcum; six sisters, Tiena Ray (Rick), Mary Sue Hathaway (David), Wendy Frieden (Alan), Stephanie Stewart (Randy), Toni Curley and Kimberly Smith (Jim); Othal's siblings, Kathleen Lewis, Sandy Lewis and Delmar Manley (Yvette Tapscott); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

We would like to give special thanks to Kathy's caregivers, Darlene Vaughn and Tim and Cherlisa Watkins.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; her grandmother, Katherine Vaughn; a brother, Glenn Curley; a cousin, T.J. Steward; sister-in-law, Judy Curley; a great-nephew, Jaiden Henson; and father-in-law, Othal Manly Sr.

Cremation rites have been accorded. No services are planned at this time.

Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
