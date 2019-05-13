Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisch & Son Funeral Home
505 East Allen
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-5424
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
3:30 PM
Bisch & Son Funeral Home
505 East Allen
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bisch & Son Funeral Home
505 East Allen
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Quincy Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Morse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Ann Morse


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathleen Ann Morse Obituary
Kathleen Ann Morse, 87, of Springfield, Ill., went to heaven on May 10, 2019, at Regency Care. She was born on Sept. 6, 1931, in Ursa, Ill. to Walter and Lydia Cramm Ippensen. Kathleen married John E. Morse on June 21, 1952, and he survives.

Mrs. Morse is also survived by one daughter, Betty Morse; one brother, John (Fran) Ippensen; and two nieces.

Kathleen attended Western Illinois University and taught second grade for 31 years. She sang in her church choir and was a member of the Red Hat Society.

A funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 East Allen St., Springfield. The family will greet friends immediately following the service from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Quincy Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cotton Hill united Methodist Church and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 13 to May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisch & Son Funeral Home
Download Now