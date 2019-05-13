Kathleen Ann Morse, 87, of Springfield, Ill., went to heaven on May 10, 2019, at Regency Care. She was born on Sept. 6, 1931, in Ursa, Ill. to Walter and Lydia Cramm Ippensen. Kathleen married John E. Morse on June 21, 1952, and he survives. Mrs. Morse is also survived by one daughter, Betty Morse; one brother, John (Fran) Ippensen; and two nieces. Kathleen attended Western Illinois University and taught second grade for 31 years. She sang in her church choir and was a member of the Red Hat Society. A funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 East Allen St., Springfield. The family will greet friends immediately following the service from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Quincy Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cotton Hill united Methodist Church and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 13 to May 15, 2019