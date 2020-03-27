|
Kathleen Celeste "Katie" Altgilbers, 88, of 1516 Chestnut, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at St. Vincent's Home from complications after suffering a stroke. She was born Jan. 5, 1932, in Quincy, the daughter of John and Amanda (Pinkard) Kahs. Katie was a graduate of Notre Dame High School. She married Wilfred Altgilbers on June 11, 1955, and would have celebrated 65 years together this year. He survives. Katie worked at the information desk and switchboard at Blessing Hospital, retiring in 1991 after more than 20 years. Katie was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church. She was a member of the Ladies of Charity. She was a volunteer for the Meals on Wheels program, St. Vincent de Paul Society and St. Francis funeral luncheons. Katie also enjoyed many years of visiting at Hardee's restaurant with her Tuesday morning group. Even though she was an only child, Katie married into a large family. In addition to her husband, survivors include children, Ann Altgilbers and Karen Brothers, both of Quincy, Jean Gore and her husband, Gordon, of Arvada, Colo., John Altgilbers and his wife, Angie, of St. Louis and Tony Altgilbers of Las Vegas, Nev.; grandchildren, Creighton Gore, Seneca Gore, Lindsay Brothers, Amanda Altgilbers and Frankie Altgilbers; great-grandchildren, Camron Gore and Heaton Brothers; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Frank Altgilbers, Ray Evoy; Carlene Wolf and Nancy Zanger; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, including a special cousin, Viv Kiwala, who was like a sister to Katie. Katie was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers-in-law, Joe Altgilbers along with his wife, Mildred, Norbert Altgilbers, Donald Altgilbers along with his first wife, Mary, and his second wife, Kathleen; sisters-in-law, Florine Sparrow along with her husband, Elmer, and Frances Evoy; and a special cousin, Clara Hessling. Katie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Due to the restrictions for public gatherings caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, funeral services are private. The family wishes to thank all of their friends and family for their love and support during this time. Please feel free to send a card or note to Wilfred or the family directly or through the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested be made to St. Francis Community Assistance (food pantry). Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020