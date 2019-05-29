QUINCY-- Kathleen Grace (Overfield) Holtschlag died May 25, 2019, in her home in Quincy, surrounded by her family, following a long and valiant battle with cancer. Kathy was born Aug. 2, 1948, in Kirksville, Mo., a daughter of Wally and Willa Mae Overfield of Memphis, Mo. She married Donald ("Pete") Holtschlag on Aug. 2, 1980, in Quincy. He survives. She was a graduate of Scotland County High School in Memphis, Mo., Class of 1966. She graduated from St. Mary's Hospital Medical Assistant Program and worked for Dr. Gunther Gherich for more than 20 years and also worked in the ENT department of a hospital in Phoenix, Ariz., for several years. Kathy was a stalwart supporter of the military and was very proud of the military service of her father; other relatives; and her two sons, who served in the Illinois National Guard 1844th Transportation Company. She served as the FRG (Family Readiness Group) Leader when her son Joe was deployed to Iraq in 2008 to 2009 and held monthly meetings for the families of those who were deployed. This FRG was recognized as No. 1 in the state for being the most organized and efficient. Also noted for having the most members of all FRG. It became a model for all other FRGs in Illinois. As part of Quincy's Veteran's Day Parade events in November 2009, Kathy had a tree planted at the Illinois Veterans Home in honor of the 1844th. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing bingo, playing cards, and spending time with friends. But the most important thing to Kathy was her family. At the age of three, Kathy was very ill with tetanus. She was in a coma, with a very high fever. At that time, one out of three tetanus patients did not survive. Her parents asked the doctors why Kathy was one of the lucky ones. Their answer was, "God has something better in life in store for her." She believed she found it with her loving family. In addition to her husband, Kathy is survived by three children, Tony (Jennifer) Holtschlag, Olney, Ill.; Joe (Lindsay) Holtschlag, Quincy; and Katie Holtschlag, St. Louis; three grandchildren, Bryer Holtschlag, Olney, and Caleb and Catelyn Holtschlag, Quincy; one sister, Peggy (Ronnie) Brown, Memphis, Mo.; several nephews, nieces and great-nephews and great-nieces; her dog, Smokey; and several "grand-dogs." Kathy's family would like to thank all the family and friends for their help and support during her illness. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Duker and Haugh. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Monsignor Michael Kuse officiating. Interment at Calvary Cemetery following services. Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Quincy, St. Joseph's School in Olney, or St. Peter School in Quincy. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 29 to May 31, 2019