Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen J. Hayes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen J. Hayes Obituary
Kathleen J. Hayes, 78, of Tucson, formerly of Quincy, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Tucson.

Kathleen was born on March 24, 1942, in Quincy, a daughter of Reeves "Joe" and Barbara (Sheehan) LeMatty. She married Terry L. Hayes on April 16, 1966, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Quincy.

She was a 1960 graduate of Quincy Senior High School. Most recently she was employed as a secretary for 15 or more years with Blessing Hospital, before retiring in 2011.

Kathleen was sure to have someone's favorite food for Thanksgiving and Christmas on the menu, most notably her noodles and cinnamon jumble cookies. She enjoyed dancing, reading, sewing and cooking.

During her time in Tucson, Kathleen was active with SAAVI Services for the Blind, which helped her maintain independence, socialize with others and become a resource for new participants.

Survivors include her daughters, Nancy (Mike) Walton and Andrea (Ryan) DiAsio; two grandchildren, Ian and Eddie DiAsio; sisters, Carol Bickers and family and Debra "Debbie" (Mike) Osterman and family; sister-in-law, Karen Griggs and family.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Lee Hayes; parents, Reeves "Joe" and Barbara LeMatty; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard "Mickey and Emma "Larry" Hayes; and three brothers-in-law, Thomas Hayes, Larry Bickers and Lannie Griggs.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment will be in Quincy Memorial Park.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to SAAVI Services for the Blind, 4002 E. Grant Road, Tucson, AZ 85712, 520-829-7376, saavi.us

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Download Now