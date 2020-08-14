|
Kathleen J. Hayes, 78, of Tucson, formerly of Quincy, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Tucson. Kathleen was born on March 24, 1942, in Quincy, a daughter of Reeves "Joe" and Barbara (Sheehan) LeMatty. She married Terry L. Hayes on April 16, 1966, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Quincy. She was a 1960 graduate of Quincy Senior High School. Most recently she was employed as a secretary for 15 or more years with Blessing Hospital, before retiring in 2011. Kathleen was sure to have someone's favorite food for Thanksgiving and Christmas on the menu, most notably her noodles and cinnamon jumble cookies. She enjoyed dancing, reading, sewing and cooking. During her time in Tucson, Kathleen was active with SAAVI Services for the Blind, which helped her maintain independence, socialize with others and become a resource for new participants. Survivors include her daughters, Nancy (Mike) Walton and Andrea (Ryan) DiAsio; two grandchildren, Ian and Eddie DiAsio; sisters, Carol Bickers and family and Debra "Debbie" (Mike) Osterman and family; sister-in-law, Karen Griggs and family. Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Lee Hayes; parents, Reeves "Joe" and Barbara LeMatty; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard "Mickey and Emma "Larry" Hayes; and three brothers-in-law, Thomas Hayes, Larry Bickers and Lannie Griggs. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment will be in Quincy Memorial Park. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to SAAVI Services for the Blind, 4002 E. Grant Road, Tucson, AZ 85712, 520-829-7376, saavi.us Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020