Kathleen Marie "Kathy" Heller of Green City, Mo., was called to be home with God on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Lewis County Nursing Home in Canton.
Kathy was born Sept. 3, 1941, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Arthur and Lydia Plate of Oconomowoc, Wis.
Kathy quickly made new friends and had many life experiences as she and the Heller family lived in various communities in Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa and Missouri. While Kathy had many work experiences, one close to her heart was working with consumers with developmental disabilities at Wider Opportunities in Lewis County and Chariton Valley in Kirksville. Kathy was a longtime adviser for the Kirksville Chapter of People First of Missouri and a member of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League. Kathy was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Kirksville.
Kathy loved family activities including camping and boating, especially the large family gatherings over the holidays in Wisconsin. She was also devoted to her precious dogs and cats.
Survivors include her husband of 60-plus years, Ron Heller of Green City; daughter, Dawn (Jeff) Neil of Canton; sons, Donald (Cheri') Heller of Mexico, Mo., Duane (Britainy) Heller of Green City and Daryl (Julie) Heller of Traveler's Rest, S.C.; brother, Roger Plate of Oconomowoc; sister, Karen (Dennis) Bresnahan of Dousman, Wis.; brother, Jack Plate of Racine, Wis.; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Kathy was cremated, and a memorial service is planned at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Faith Lutheran Church.
A Simplified Funeral Solution in Green Castle is handling arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the or Lewis County Nursing Home in Canton.
