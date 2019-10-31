|
|
Kathryn "Grandma Kay" Greenslaugh Schmitz, 88, of River Hills Village in Keokuk, formerly of Hamilton, Ill., passed away at 1:58 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at her home. She was born July 11, 1931, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Merrill A. and Hazel R. (Schneider) Ferguson. On Sept. 18, 1954, she married Ronnie Greenslaugh. He preceded her in death Sept. 7, 1992. On Nov. 9, 2004, she married Edward Schmitz. He preceded her in death March 25, 2012. Kathryn was a 1949 graduate of Fort Madison High School. She was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church, P.E.O., Montebello Floral Society, the Red Hatters and Deer Run Golf Course. She enjoyed playing cards and was an avid Chicago Cubs Fan. Survivors include her son, Bradley (Tamra) Greenslaugh of Keokuk; daughter, Joni (Mark) Burling of Carthage, Ill.; grandchildren, Erin (Danny) Walton, Tyler (Heather) Greenslaugh, Adam (Larry) Burling, Luke (Kortney) Burling and Zack (Ashley) Burling; great-grandchildren, Annie and Brooks Burling and Casey Walton; sisters, Martha (Woody) Murphy, Julia (Ron) Randall and Harriet Ferguson; one brother, John (Nancy) Ferguson; three stepchildren, Kevin (Nancy) Schmitz, Gwen (Dan) Hanson and Tery Schmitz; step-grandchildren, Tessa Johnson, Brent (Andrea) Schmitz, Nathan (Dana) Hanson, Amanda (David) Crumine, Johanna Schmitz and Tod (Heather) Schmitz; twelve stepgreat-grandchildren; one step great-great grandchild; and one sister-in-law, Mary Ann (Minor) Garrelts. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; grandson, Jacob Burling; two sisters, Jane Engelbrecht and Mary Schneider; and one brother, Howard Ferguson. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Bethel Presbyterian Church in Hamilton with Pastor Bob Wagner officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Hamilton. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jake Burling Field, Bethel Presbyterian Church or Deer Run Golf Course. Banks and Beals Funeral Home in Nauvoo is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at sbbfuneralhome.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019