Kathryn M. Koehler Bollock, 82, of West Lafayette, passed away at 6:35 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. She was born June 25, 1938, in Quincy, Ill., to the late August and Gertrude (Mauthe) Koehler. Kathryn was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in Quincy, received her B.S. degree in education from Western Illinois University and her M.S. degree from the University of Illinois. On Dec. 29, 1962, she married Ronald H. Bollock of Lafayette, and he survives. She was a teacher with Springfield Illinois Public Schools prior to she and her husband moving to Lafayette. In Lafayette she was a substitute teacher for both Catholic and public schools. She also taught at the Lafayette Adult Resource Academy and most recently volunteered with the Read to Succeed program in Lafayette. She had a passion for teaching. She enjoyed gardening, needlework, camping, traveling, cooking, family history and volunteering in various endeavors for the Lafayette community, especially Caregiver Companion and Friends of the Library. She enjoyed her five grandchildren and treasured the times when the entire family was together. Survivors include three children, James (Lori) of Lafayette, Mary Ann Benecke (Mike) of Napoleon, Ohio, and Denise Ross (Stan) of Muncie, Ind.; five grandchildren, Emily Richter (Tyler), Casey and Holly Bollock, Lyndon Benecke (Chelsea) and Andrea Meyer (Jake); a great-granddaughter, Alexis Meyer; and three sisters, Gertrude Koehler, Rosemary (Robert) Stock and Clare L. Goerlich, all living in Illinois. Preceding her in death with her parents was a brother, Paul Koehler. Visitation was Sunday, Aug. 30, at Soller Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. in Lafayette. A Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, Aug. 31, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, with Fr. Jeff Martin officiating. Burial followed in St. Boniface Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Lafayette Catholic Schools. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2020