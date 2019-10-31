|
QUINCY -- Kaylee Lyn Mehochko, 16, of Quincy, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Springfield, Ill. She was born March 11, 2003, in Springfield, Ill., a daughter of Robert Locker and Crystal Mehochko. Kaylee attended Quincy Senior High School and was employed at Qdoba. She was a quiet, beautiful girl that loved talking with those close to her. She loved animals, listening to music, and spending time with the people she loved. She aspired to work with children as a pediatric doctor. Kaylee's smile and laugh were contagious. She was loved by her friends and family and will be incredibly missed. Surviving in addition to her parents are her three sisters, Emily, Shelby, and Julianne; her brother, Wyatt; her uncles, Jon, James, David, and Kris; her aunts, Shari, Kristy, and Dana; her cousins, Lindsay, Angelina, David, Gracie, Alex, and Yesabel; and her maternal grandmother, Marilyn. Private family services will be held at a later date. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019