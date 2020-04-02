|
|
Keeley Harsell, 22, of Edina, passed away Monday morning, March 30, 2020, at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. She was born on May 26, 1997, in Kirksville, the daughter of Kirk and Marty Strange. Keeley attended Knox County Elementary and High School, graduating in the Class of 2015. On June 24, 2017, at Bee Ridge Methodist Church, southeast of Edina, Keeley married Brett Harsell, and to this union two girls were born. She was a member of Bee Ridge Methodist Church, enjoyed basketball, softball and being outside. She owned and operated Miles of Smiles Daycare but loved to be with family and her girls. Survivors include her husband, Brett Harsell; daughters, Clara Katherine and Meredith Anne Harsell; her parents, Kirk and Marty Strange of Edina; grandparents, Donald and Sharon Strange of Knox City, and Phyllis Parsons of St. Charles; two brothers, Kyle Strange and friend, Taylor Cason, and Keaton Strange, all of Edina; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tommy and Tammy Harsell of Baring; sister-in-law, Brittany Harsell of Baring; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins; and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Marcus Parsons. A private family graveside service will be Thursday, April 2, in Bee Ridge Cemetery, southeast of Edina. An expression of sympathy in memory of Keeley Harsell may be made to her girls' education fund. A memorial may be left at or mailed to Doss Funeral Home, 208 N. Fourth St., Edina, Mo. 63537. Due to social distancing during this time of national emergency, the family will not have any visitation or funeral services, with the exception of Keeley's immediate family. They do welcome your cards, prayers and your posts and memories of Keeley's life. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020