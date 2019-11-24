|
Keith Gerard Andrew, 65, of rural Ursa, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at his home. Keith was born Oct. 9, 1954, in Quincy, the son of Elva and Ruth (Adair) Andrew. Keith graduated from Unity High School in Mendon in 1972 and earned a bachelor of fine arts degree from Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Mo., in 1976 with honors. His artistic talents won him many local awards, and his choice of media was vast -- from plastics and clay in college to fine wood furniture, metal sculpture and multimedia paintings. Keith truly enjoyed sharing his art skills with children at several local schools and often collaborated with his fellow artist, best friend and nephew Kent H. Hilgenbrinck. In 1978 Keith married Gina Epker, and they had one son, Nicholas. Keith is survived by his son, Nicholas, and his wife, Sara, of Carthage, their sons, Logan, Evan and Collan; five siblings, Janet (Bill) Hilgenbrinck of Ursa, Karen (Joe) Nolan of Jacksonville, Ill., Nancy (Larry) Crow of Warsaw, Ill., Dean Andrew of St. Paul, Minn., and Neal (Jane) Andrew of Ursa; two aunts, Doris Cornwell of Ursa and Alice Adair of Quincy; and many nephews, nieces and cousins. Keith was preceded in death by his parents. A celebration of Keith's life will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon. Private family interment will be at a later date. Memorial contributions have been suggested to the Adams County 4-H Foundation. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019