QUINCY -- Keith "Herkie" McGaughey, 78, of Quincy, died at 1:08 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at his home. Herkie was born June 10, 1941, in Huron, S.D., a son of Kenneth and Grace Osborne McGaughey. He was employed by Ameren/CIPS for 36 years. Herkie worked as a lineman for the majority of those years. Herkie was an avid fisherman and boater, and he was known as the "Mayor" of The Dock. He also enjoyed sports, and he especially liked St. Louis Cardinal baseball, following his grandson, Evan, with Quincy University basketball, and NASCAR. Most of all, Herkie loved spending time with his family and supporting his grandchildren's sporting events. During his down time, Herkie enjoyed the peace and quiet of bird watching from his back deck or kitchen window. Survivors include two children, Scott (Theresa) McGaughey of Carthage, Ill., and Angela McGaughey of Creve Coeur, Mo.; two grandchildren, Lauren McGaughey and Evan (fiancée Kara Gerbus) McGaughey, both of Carthage; his companion of 26 years, Patricia Gabel; a brother-in-law, Raymond (Jeannie) Thomas of Quincy; three nieces, Sue (John) Sheets of Quincy, Lisa (Larry) Senator of Quincy, and Jenifer (Craig) Burwinkel of Quincy; and his granddog, Luke. Herkie was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Colleen Thomas. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Rev. Steve Disseler officiating. Burial will be in Quincy Memorial Park, Quincy, Ill. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Blessing Foundation for the Blessing Heart and Vascular Center or the Quincy Neighborhood Federation. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019