More Obituaries for Keith Fleer
Keith Milton Fleer

Keith Milton Fleer Obituary
Keith Milton Fleer, 73, of Quincy, died at 11:35 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Blessing Hospital.

Keith was born Sept. 15, 1946, in Quincy, the son of Milton and Dorothy Schelp Fleer. He married Deborah L. Bliven on April 14, 1973, in Quincy. She survives.

Keith was a farmer, but he also had worked as a custodian for the Payson School District.

Keith served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1972. He was a member of the South Side Boat Club and the V.F.W.

Keith liked gardening, completing puzzles and playing cards. Keith also enjoyed baseball, and he was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Most of all, Keith loved being with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, survivors include two sons, Christopher K. (Brenda) Fleer of Quincy and Brandon W. (Beverly) Fleer of Liberty; six grandchildren, Kennady and Nolan Fleer, both of Quincy, Alexis and Lane Fleer, both of Liberty, J.B. Sohn of Maywood, Mo., and Jade Sohn of Liberty; two sisters, Cindy Burwinkel of Moscow Mills, Mo., and Lucille (Wayne) Kuhn of Mendon, Ill.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Andrew M. Fleer; and a brother-in-law, Dale Burwinkel.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with the Rev. Steve Disseler officiating.

Please bring a face mask if you plan to attend the service. To attend Keith's service remotely (or to view a recording for up to 90 days), please join us at 11 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, Sept. 1, using this link: client.tribucast.com/tcid/42923166

Burial will be in Quincy Memorial Park, Quincy, Illinois with military honors by V.F.W. Post 2061 and the U.S. Army Funeral Honors detail.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Please bring a face mask if you plan to attend the visitation.

Memorials may be made to Moments That Matter or the donor's choice.

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2020
