Mrs. Kelly Mae Job, 57, of Durham, passed away at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Kindred Hospital, Peoria, Ill. Mrs. Job was born April 3, 1962, in Hannibal, Mo., a daughter of James Edward and Earlene Mae Roberts. She married James Duane Job of Canton, Mo., on Nov. 6, 1982, in Durham. Kelly was a member of Wyaconda Baptist Church near Canton. She attended and graduated from Highland High School in Ewing. Kelly worked for American Safety, formerly of Palmyra, Mo., and also worked a few years at Swift Eckrich, formerly of Quincy, Ill. She was vice president of the Durham Community Center Ballpark. She enjoyed traveling with her family and working the fish fry and carnival at the Community Center every year. She enjoyed life to the fullest while being a caring and nurturing person to not only her children, but to everyone who knew her. Survivors include her husband, James Duane Job of Durham; three daughters, Kayla Marie (Merritt) Lomax of Canton, Mo., Kelsey Mae Job of Durham and Kristine Michelle Job of LaGrange, Mo.; her mother, Earlene Mae Roberts of Canton; a sister, Kimberly Ann Roberts of Moberly, Mo.; a granddaughter, Grace Aileen Lomax of Canton,; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father; her son, Michael James Job; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Davis Funeral Home in Canton, with the Rev. Orlie Yoder conducting. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Wyaconda Cemetery near Canton at a later date. The family suggests memorials be made to the Grace Aileen Lomax Education Fund. Condolences may be expressed online at davis-fh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020