Kenna Jayne Poor, 4, of Rockport, Ill., received her angel wings on Saturday morning, Sept. 21, 2019. Kenna Jayne was born to Ethan and Cody (Herald) Poor on May 29, 2015, in Quincy. Kenna Jayne was a girly girl and a tomboy all rolled up into one beautiful soul. She was a sweet, soft-spoken little girl with dimples that always made the world around her smile. She always told everyone she loved them. Her best friend was her brother Kayse, whom she lovingly called Bubba. They were inseparable. They were home-schooled together and enjoyed rock hunting together along with swimming, swinging and jumping on the trampoline. Kenna Jayne loved princess dresses and shoes, and she enjoyed having tea parties. She loved her baby dolls, Barbies and trolls. Kenna Jayne was a busy little girl who loved to help cook in the kitchen, playing dress up and putting on makeup, enjoyed sticker books and puzzles and loved school and learning the alphabet. Kenna Jayne was always ready for sleep-overs at her grandparents' and great-grandparents' houses. She was a dancer and tumbler, attending the All About Dance and More in Mount Sterling, Ill. Kenna Jayne played soccer and was a member of the Pike County Soccer League. Her mom was her coach, and she loved her teammates. Kenna Jayne was always ready to ride on the tractor with her Papaw. She always had a super fun time Jeepin with her dad. She loved the bouncing, the loud noise, and she loved to go fast. Kenna Jayne especially loved her pink blanket, aka "pink aww," watching her TabTab and her BunBun and all her stuffed animals. She also loved to sing, and her favorite song was "You Are My Sunshine." She is lovingly survived by her parents, Ethan and Cody Poor and brother, Kayse Poor, of Rockport; grandparents, Beverly and Dusty Poor of Rockport, and Jay and Tammy Herald of Mount Sterling; great-grandparents, Raymond and Joan Moffit of Nebo, Ill., Jack and Marcella Herald of Mount Sterling and Gloria Fry of Mount Sterling; aunts and uncles; godparents, Jesse (Rachel) Poor of Pittsfield, Ill., Kris (Brandon Lyons) Herald of Mount Sterling, and Dalton Heightman of Pittsfield; great-aunts and great-uncles, Sherry Herald of Mount Sterling, Tamara (Lee) Ator of New Canton, Ill., Gayla (Ron) Combs of New Hartford, Ill., Curt (Missy) Moffit of Milton, Ill., Jeff (Ann) Moffit of Pittsfield, Shelly (Todd) Claxton of Hinkley, Ill., Diana Coulter of Springfield, Ill., and Mike (Donna) Fry of Dyersburg, Tenn.; and several great-great aunts and great-great uncles and numerous cousins. Kenna Jayne was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Jim and Dixie Poor, great-grandfather, John Fry; and great-great grandmother Louise Thrasher. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Interment will be in Samuel Taylor Cemetery in Rockport. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to be made to the Educational Fund for Kayse Poor. Condolences may be expressed online at nieburfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019