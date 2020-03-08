|
Kenneth "Dale" Courtois, 98, of Ursa, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.
Dale was born July 31, 1921, in Hancock County, a son of George and Cora (Lake) Courtois. He married Carlene L. Henze on Jan. 6, 1942, and she survives.
Dale worked as a heavy-equipment operator for Operating Engineers until his retirement.
Dale served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was among the troops who landed on Omaha Beach the day after D-Day. He was awarded the Purple Heart and continued his service in the Illinois National Guard for four years after he returned home. He was of the Protestant faith.
Dale was a 72-year member of the Masonic Lodge. He belonged to the Black Hawk Lodge in Hamilton. His other memberships include the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Ursa American Legion and AmVets. He liked hunting, having a drink and playing cards, especially euchre and gambling.
In addition to his wife Carlene, survivors include his daughter, Cherrie Blanchett; three grandsons, Mark Blanchett, Max (Kristen) Blanchett of Ursa and Eddie (Jennifer) Blanchett of Quincy; three great-grandchildren, Kassondra (Dillon) Blanchett, Jared (Abby) Blanchett and Colin Blanchett; four great-great grandchildren, Ayden Collins, Colten Calfee, and Max and Waylon Blanchett; a cousin, Carol Booser of Torrance, Calif.; and his very special friends, Lee and Gay Penn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 11 brothers; one sister; and his son-in-law, Roamaine Blanchett.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment with military honors will be in New Providence Cemetery near Ursa. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Two by Fours for Hope, homes for veterans.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020