Kenneth E. Geschwandner, 85, of Quincy, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. He was born on Oct. 25, 1934, in Quincy, the son of Henry and Regina (Frankenhoff) Geschwandner. Kenneth married Mary Klingele on Oct. 31, 1959, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. She survives. Kenneth graduated from high school and completed coursework through the Navy Service Trade School. He served his country in the U.S. Navy from Aug. 19, 1954 to July 10, 1958, during the Korean War. After his service, he was employed as a boilerman at these various locations, Firestone, Can-Am, Titan Wheel and retired from the Illinois Veterans Home in December 1996. Kenneth was a member of the American Legion Post 37 for 31 years, the Eagles since April 1976 and a life member of both the Twin Oaks Club and VFW Post 5129. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends. One very special memory for Kenneth was going on the Great River Honor Flight Mission 21. His daughter Leslie accompanied him on the flight, Sept. 26, 2013, as his guardian. He is survived by his wife, Mary; and his daughters, Leslie Geschwandner of Quincy and Barbara (Thomas) Huber of Camp Point; siblings, Mary Kemner, Ruthie (Norman) Schmelze and Donald (Robin) Geschwandner, all of Quincy; grandchildren, Dustin Huber (Megan Orth, fiancee) of Sebree, Ky., and Corey Huber of Lexington, Ky.; and many nieces and nephews. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Regina Geschwandner; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Norbert and Viola Klingele; a brother, Carl Geschwandner and his wife, Dorothy; a brother-in-law, Jerome Kemner; a sister-in-law, Joyce Geschwandner; and a nephew, Tom Geschwandner. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 37 and the U.S. Navy Funeral Detail. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Fifer Unit Activity Fund (Illinois Veterans Home) or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019