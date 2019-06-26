Kenneth Goehl, 80, of Fowler, passed to his eternal resting place Sunday, June 23, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 1, 1939, in Quincy, the son of Raymond and Johanna (Bockenfeld) Goehl. He married Joyce A. Till on Sept. 13, 1958, at St. Mary Catholic Church. She survives. Mr. Goehl worked for Ameren/CIPS for more than 30 years. He had served in the Army Reserves, served on the Quincy City Council and the Ellington Township Road Commission. He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church and a former longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church. Kenneth enjoyed the outdoors, tending to his garden, riding horses and having coffee with his "coffee groups." The thing that he enjoyed most was the time spent talking and being with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was extremely proud of each and every one of them and they all brought joy to his heart. In addition to his wife, survivors include three children, Sharon Herman and her husband, Bryan, of Fowler, Steve Goehl and his wife, Cyndi, of Columbia, Mo., and Jackie Marold and her husband, Don, of Fowler; grandchildren, Ryan Herman, Mackenzie Herman, Travis Herman and his wife, Lindsay, Kenneth "KJ" Goehl and his wife, Stephanie, Leslie Greenlaw and her husband, Russell, Brock Goehl, Robbie Marold and his wife, Kathy, Ryan Marold, Mitchell Marold and Nathan Marold; great-grandchildren, Nora, Hunter, Wyatt, Westin, Beau, Blake, Elizabeth and Meridith; a brother, Jim Goehl and his wife, Lawana; a sister, Nancy Sellers and her husband, Bruce; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; a grandchild, Jillian Goehl; and three siblings, Russell Goehl, Lloyd Goehl and Sharon Goehl. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, at St. Francis Catholic Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to Blessing Foundation for Hospice, the of Adams County, Ill., and Blessing Cancer Center. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 26 to June 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary