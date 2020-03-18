|
Kenneth K. Morris, 95, of Holts Summit, formerly of Canton, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Timbers. He was born Jan. 31, 1925, in Kirksville, a son of Glenwood Russell and Beulah Downen Morris. He married Joanne Yardley on Easter Sunday April 6, 1947, in Kirksville. To this union, three children were born, Marcia (Ron) Levengood of Canton, Nancy Waters of Jefferson City and Jon (Rhonda) Morris of Mapleton, Ill. After Joanne passed away Aug. 20, 1993, he married Azalea Robinson in Las Vegas, Nev., on Jan. 4, 1994. She passed away Jan. 11, 2007. Kenneth was a motor pool sergeant in the Army during World War II from 1945 to 1946). He was stationed in Pearl City, Hawaii. He was an employee for the United State Post Office for 38 years. Initially, he served as a city carrier, and later as rural carrier he was awarded the Million Mile Safe Driving Award. He also piloted the Canton Ferry part time for seven years. He was a member of Canton Christian Church. He also was a 64-year member of Otto Bruner 170 of the American Legion and a 59-year member of Craft Lodge 287 A.F. & A.M. Kenneth had a wonderful work ethic and a passion for helping others. He also studied reflexology and benefits of superfoods decades before these topics began trending. Some of his favorite sayings were, "I'm not always right, but I'm hardly ever wrong" and "Every person has their choking point." Survivors include his children, Marcia, Nancy and Jon; a sister, Patsy Franks of Canton; six grandchildren, Michael Levengood of Kansas City, Julie (Darren) Marshall of Canton, Leslie (Ian) Dunlap of Jefferson City, Ryan (Caitlin) Waters of Fulton and Brittany and Brandon Morris of Mapleton, Ill.; four great-grandchildren, Tanner and Riley Marshall of Canton, and Liam and Lanie Dunlap of Jefferson City; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ronnie; sister-in-law, Lillian; half brothers, Wayne and Jerome Morris and wives Joanne and Azalea. Due to the current health circumstances of COVID-19, private family services and burial will be on Saturday, March 21. A memorial service will be at a later date. The family suggests memorials be made to Canton Christian Church Davis Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at davis-fh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020