Kenneth Watkins, 88, of Bowen, died at 1:39 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at his home in Bowen. He was born May 29, 1930 in Pekin, Ill., to James K. and Sadie Marks Watkins. He married Faye E. Davis on Feb. 16, 1949, in Virginia, Ill. She preceded him in death on Oct. 17, 2014. Kenneth was employed as a press operator at Electric Wheel in Quincy and also PerMar Security Services in Quincy. He was a faithful member of the Augusta Assembly of God Church. Kenneth served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1946 to 1948. He is survived by five sons, Kenneth "Dude" Watkins (Bonnie) of Bowen, Danny Watkins of Ursa, Ill., Russel Watkins of West Point, Ill., Ronald "Joe" Watkins (Lynn) of Bowen and John Watkins (Sandra) of Sterling, Ill.; one daughter, Linda "Susie" Walker (David) of Bowen; a brother, Bill Watkins of Fountain Green, Ill.; two sisters, Donna Inman of Avon, Ill., and Mary Slabaugh of Whitmore Lake, Mich.; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Claude "Butch" Watkins; a daughter, Kathern Wise; five grandchildren; two daughters-in-law, Betty Watkins and Barbara Watkins; a brother, Harvey Watkins; and a sister, Pauline Gerky. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Augusta Assembly of God Church in Augusta, Ill., with the Revs. Patsy and Jerry Spratt officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to Augusta Assembly of God Church. Hamilton Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 16 to May 18, 2019