Kevin L. Walton, 63, of Good Hope, Ill., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at his home. Kevin was born on Dec. 21, 1956, in Quincy, Ill., a son of Roger K. Walton and Janice K. (Ancell) Walton. Kevin was a 1975 graduate of Unity High School. He joined the Army in August 1975, and served his country for over 22 years. He then worked for the US Postal Service until his retirement. Survivors include his mother, Janice K. Walton, of Georgetown, S.C.; a sister, Kim M. (Gene) Vahle, of Quincy; two brothers, Kip R. (Soona) Walton, of Waynesboro, Pa., and Kyle E. (Sherry) Walton of Maryville, S.C.; an aunt, June (Loren) Wiewel; an uncle, Ronald (Sue) Ancell; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Roger K. Walton; a brother, Kerry F. Walton; and three nephews, Gage Catoe, Enrico D. Curto and Mathew T. Irvine. A memorial service and interment will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020