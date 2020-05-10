|
|
Kinsley Rae Ash, 2-week-old daughter of Brady and Bailey Ash of Payson, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at St. Louis Children's Hospital. Private visitation and graveside services will be held for family. Burial will be in Payson Cemetery. In honor of Kinsley, the family requests that those attending services please wear pink and gray colors or anything with an elephant theme to her life celebration service. Kinsley was born April 24, 2020, to Brady Ash and Bailey Gengenbacher Ash in St. Louis. Survivors include Kinsley's parents of Payson; her grandparents, Randy Gengenbacher (Michelle) of Quincy and Bobby Ash (Andi) of Payson; her great-grandparents, Mary Lou and Dick Gengenbacher, Betty and Verne Bronestine, and Jean and George Billings; aunts, Aryiel Gengenbacher, Sailor Gengenbacher and Courtney Ash; one uncle, Cody Ash; and one cousin, Lee Ash; and a host of great-uncles, great-aunts and many friends and family who loved Kinsley. Memorial contributions may be made to the Olson Family Garden at St. Louis Children's Hospital in Kinsley's honor or to the Kinsley Rae Ash Memorial for the family. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made, and video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 10 to May 12, 2020