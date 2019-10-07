Home

Kirk D. Frazier Obituary
Kirk D. Frazier, 61, of Ursa passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

Kirk was born on May 23, 1958, in Quincy, the son of Donald J. and Betty J. (Bowen) Frazier.

Kirk was member of the Ursa Christian Church and was a truck driver for Timewell Tile. He was a graduate of Unity High School in Mendon. He enjoyed watching old movies and television shows, history, collected antiques and loved nature, especially wolves and being outdoors.

Surviving are; his mother Betty J. Frazier of Ursa; two sisters, Patty (John) Bastert of Bolingbrook, Wendy (Doug) Engelman of Clearwater, FL.; nephews and niece, Jason Bastert, Jeremy Bastert, Ryan Bastert, Jacob Engelman, Kelsey Engelman ; great-niece and nephew, Jenna Bastert and Sean Bastert.

He was preceded in death by his father; one nephew, Douglas Engelman, Jr., and one niece Melissa Engelman Horn.

Services will be 10 a.m. on Oct. 11, 2019, in the Ursa Christian Church with John Simpson officiating. Interment will be in the New Providence Cemetery near Ursa. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in the Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon. Memorial contributions have been suggested to the Ursa Christian Church. You are invited to share memories and leave condolences at www.hunterfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019
