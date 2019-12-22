|
On Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, Landon Draper Davenport passed away at the age of 14. Landon was born on Oct. 7, 2005, in Indianapolis, Ind., to Chris and Christy Davenport. Landon had two sisters, Jessey and Seren, whom he would passionately adore one minute, then gleefully aggravate the next. Landon relished his schooling at the Illinois School for the Deaf in Jacksonville, Ill., with unwavering support of his hometown schools in Pittsfield, Ill. His past time was typically absorbed with high-stakes UNO card games, full contact thumb wars, memorizing "Veggie Tale" movies, and being the perpetual jokester. He was the official hugger at Liberty Village, Pittsfield, Ill., an honorary associate at Walmart of Pittsfield and an honorary firefighter 33 with the Pittsfield Fire Department. Landon also singlehandedly manipulated the world's ketchup supply and demand with his need to eat it with everything. Landon loved adventures. He could swim like a fish, showed no fear on his bike, and he never met an intimidating roller coaster. Landon had a passion for people. He had an uncanny ability to read personalities. He could see hurt, he could sense pain, and would stop people in their tracks to render love when it was the one thing someone truly needed in that moment. He could turn frowns into smiles, tears into chuckles, and cold hearts into unguarded inlets into the soul. Landon understood that everyone has a story. He understood those stories are not always open and available for public consumption. He understood that a person could be hurting desperately on the inside while wearing a facade, covering pain in fear of displaying vulnerability. Landon understood that in those situations, the best prescribed medicine is love, more importantly, unconditional love. Landon loved deeply in the moment, like you were the only person on the planet. He would look at you, lock eyes, smile and love with abandon. You were powerless to his capture. Landon's love was an imitation of what one will experience through a personal relationship with his Savior, Jesus! Landon would want you to know that God's love is totally and completely void of conditions. God has never turned anyone away. Landon was preceded in death by a stillbirth brother, Joshua. Survivors include his sisters, Seren and Jessey; his parents, Chris and Christy Davenport; his grandparents, Ray and Judy Davenport of Pittsfield, Mike and Pat Cusick of Leesburg, Fla., and Tom and Pat Bruce of China Grove, N.C.; his great-grandmother, Ruth Tesneary of Johnson City, Tenn.; and many cousins, aunts and uncles. A celebration of Landon's life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Crossing Church Pike County, 28842 State Highway 107, Griggsville, Ill. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate generously to the Pike County Christian Academy at 1308 W. Washington St., Pittsfield, Ill. Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at nieburfh.com and whig.com.
