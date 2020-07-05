|
Lannie E. Griggs, 80, of Liberty, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. He was born Aug. 19, 1939, to George Griggs and Velma (Paden) Griggs in Meyer. Lannie served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965. He was a retired truck driver. Over the years, he drove for McNay, Sharkey, Young and R.W. Reichert truck lines. He always loved working on cars and motorcycles in his garage with anyone who wanted to visit. He married Karen Sue Hayes-Danner on Dec. 7, 1974, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Quincy. From this marriage came two children, George Travis (Dani) Griggs and Teri Lynn (Nathan) Voss. Lannie enjoyed hunting and fishing, and riding and working on motorcycles. His greatest love was for his children and grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Karen; his children Rebecca (Weldon) Huff of Belton, Mo., Betsy (Joe) Bliven of Quincy, George (Dani) Griggs of Liberty and Teri (Nathan) Voss of Quincy; two stepchildren, Shelli Danner of Quincy and Cami (Jeff) Mock of Quincy; grandchildren, Kristie Mock, Joshua (Erica) Mock, Justin (Meagan) Mainka of Victoria, Texas, Kruse (Amber) Allensworth, Shelby Allensworth, Courtney Bliven, Derek Griggs, Jordan Griggs-Voss, Holden Voss and Craig Huff; great-grandchildren, Melody Shear, Gracelyn Shear, Konnor Allensworth, Jameson Mock, Lincoln Mock, Leo Mock, Brysen Brewer, Keagen Danner, Davina Benjamin and Brady Mock; a sister, Connie Rathburn of Quincy; a sister-in-law, Kathleen Hayes of Tuson, Ariz.; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Emma "Larry" Hayes; father-in-law, Richard "Mickey" Hayes; two sisters, Joan (Jim) Hess and Nena (Lyle) Bradley; two brothers, Lloyd Griggs and Frank (Barbara) Griggs; two grandsons, Cooper Voss and David Mock; and two brothers-in-law, Terry L. Hayes and Thomas W. Hayes, both of Quincy. A Celebration of Lannie's life with military rites conducted by American Legion Post 37 and the Illinois National Guard Funeral Honors Detail will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11, in Calvary Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Jordan Griggs-Voss, Derek Griggs, Justin Mainka, Brian Baucom, Travis Graff, Nathan Voss, Jeff Mock and Joe Bliven. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 5 to July 7, 2020