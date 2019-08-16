|
Larry B. Loethen, Sr., 76, of Ashland, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was born Feb. 14, 1943, to the late Samuel and Grace (Bohannon) Loethen. Larry was born and raised in Jefferson City, Mo., where he graduated from Jefferson City High School and played football and basketball. He also received a bachelor's degree in business administration from Lincoln University in Jefferson City. Larry was a faithful University of Missouri sports fan. Larry owned and operated Loethen Flooring for over 25 years in Quincy, Ill., where he enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family. He also spent weekends with his family at the Lake of the Ozarks whenever possible. In 1997, Larry moved to the Lake of the Ozarks, where he was involved in real estate and long-term care insurance. Larry and his wife, Pat, lived at the lake until moving to Ashland in 2016. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Grace Loethen; and sisters, Lucille (Duane) Wright and Renee Lister Riddle. Larry is survived by his wife, Pat Loethen, of Ashland; his children, Lindsay (David) Hill of Shorewood, Ill., Larry (Marysol) Loethen Jr., of Chicago, and Lance (Terra) Loethen of Philadelphia, Pa.; his former wife, Susan Grossarth Loethen; grandchildren, Alexandra, Caleigh, David Jr. (Duke) and Lacey Hill, and Abigail and Luke Loethen; his brother, Sam (Angie) Loethen of Homosassa, Fla.; stepdaughter, Annette (Bernie) Kurtzweil of Ashland; stepgranddaughters, Emily and Erica Kurtzweil; and nieces and nephews. Larry's family is planning a celebration of life service Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Lake of the Ozarks. For more information please email [email protected] Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019