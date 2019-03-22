|
|
|
WEST POINT, Ill. -- Larry B. Post, 79, of West Point, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Golden Good Shepherd Home in Golden, Ill. Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Quincy. Burial with military honors will follow at Golden Memorial Gardens in Golden, Ill. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta and Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Quincy.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More