Larry B. Post, 79, of West Point, died at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Golden Good Shepherd Home in Golden. Larry was born Aug. 25, 1939, in Quincy to Ben and Laura Flesner Post. He married Beverly McGartland on Sept. 23, 1962, at Camp Point United Methodist Church. She survives. Larry was a graduate of Bowen High School. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Larry was an avid reader and racing fan. He was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Quincy and Golden American Legion Post 0801. Larry was a lifelong farmer. He also served as the Chili Township road commissioner for over 20 years. In addition to his wife, survivors include a son, Leslie Post (Brenda) of Golden; a daughter, Lori Post of Golden; two grandchildren, Alexandria and Kelsey Post of Golden; three step-grandchildren, Dawn Peters of La Prairie, Jennifer Henry (Blake) of Golden and Ashley Peters of Quincy; five stepgreat-grandchildren; a sister, Judy Klingler (Keith) of Carthage; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Wayne Post; and a sister, Carol Higgins. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Quincy, with the Rev. Martin Eden conducting. Burial with military honors will be in Golden Memorial Gardens in Golden. VISITATION: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 25, at Hamilton Funeral Home, Augusta, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church. MEMORIALS: Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or Great River Honor Flight. ARRANGEMENTS: Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta. WEBSITE: hamiltonfuneralhomes.net