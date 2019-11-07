|
Larry Bruce Albright, 71, of Quincy, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis. Bruce was born July 2, 1948, in Quincy, the son of John C. and Katherine (Boyd) Albright. He was a 1966 graduate of Quincy Senior High School. He married Shirley Jo Piper on June 27, 1970, in Quincy. She preceded him in death June 25, 1983. He married Kathleen "Kathy" Havermale Martin on July 21, 1984, in Quincy. She survives. Bruce and Kathy celebrated 35 happy years of marriage, and he treasured their many vacations together and with their children and grandchildren to Branson, Mo. Bruce was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He especially enjoyed the flying hugs from all of his grandchildren. He was also a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. He was a retired former co-owner of Factory Direct Bedding and Furniture. Bruce enjoyed playing golf with his son, Cory, and was proud to have had two holes-in-one at Westview Golf Course. In addition to his wife, Kathy, survivors include two children, John (Cory) Albright and his wife, Nikki, and Lauren Elise Damon and her husband, Joe; five grandchildren, Madeleine, Max and Meredith Albright, and Elise and Kristin Damon; one great-grandson, Beckett Albright; his mother, Katherine "Kay" Albright; two brothers, Craig Albright and Mark (Wendy) Albright; one brother-in-law, Jerry (Debbie) Havermale; five sisters-in-law, Connie (Johny) Miller, Janet (Danny) Wolf, Carol (Rick) Bridal, Vicky (Lee) Hanlin and Barb (David) Aeschliman; his father-in-law, Parke Piper; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, John C. Albright; his first wife, Shirley Jo Piper Albright; his father-in-law, Victor Havermale; mothers-in-law, Dorothy Havermale and Dorothea Piper; and his brother-in-law, Steve Havermale. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Fr. Chris Comerford and Msgr. Michael Kuse officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, or . Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019