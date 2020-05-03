|
|
Larry C. Day, 78, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. Larry was born July 11, 1941, to David Day and Ruth Day. He was born and raised in Quincy, Ill. He lived in the Quincy area until joining the U.S. Army in 1969. He completed two tours in the Vietnam war, returning to the Quincy area in 1974. Larry had two sons, Tracey and Michael Day. Larry was a member of the local Teamsters union. Larry met and married Virginia Lewis on Aug. 26, 1975. They lived in the Lewistown, Mo., area until they moved to Colorado in 1985. They later moved to New Mexico. After surviving a stroke in 2015, he was placed in a VA nursing home in Mesa until his death. Survivors include his wife, Virginia (Lewis) Day; his son, Tracey Day; his sister, Ruth (Day) Durk; and his half brother, Joe Basket. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth (Osterley) Day; his father, David Day; and his son, Michael Day. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 3 to May 5, 2020