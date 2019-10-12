Home

205 Hayes Street SW
Cascade, IA 52033
1-800-373-7745
Larry D. Eberle


1954 - 2019
Larry D. Eberle Obituary
Larry D. Eberle, 65, of Cascade, Iowa, formerly of Quincy, Ill., passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at his home.

Larry was born Jan. 24, 1954, in Quincy, son of LeRoy and Anna Christina (Epperson) Eberle. He married Barbara Lopez on June 1, 2000, in Tucson, Ariz., who survives.

In addition to his wife, Barbara, of Cascade, survivors include his children, Heather Tallman of Quincy, Ashley Eberle of Davenport, Iowa, Amanda Lueders of Buffalo, Iowa, Amber Engesser of Cascade and Brandon Lopez of Davenport, Iowa; six grandchildren, Isobel and Mason Lueders, and Ceyaira, Aliciya, Sophia and Kruze Engesser; three siblings, Karen Hollister of Daytona, Fla., Sharon Holland of Quincy and Pat Burgtorf of Quincy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Leland Eberle and Joe Eberle; one sister, Vicki Johnston; and one grandchild, Kaizen Engesser.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105.

Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at reifffuneralhomeinc.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019
