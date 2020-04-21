|
|
QUINCY -- Larry D. Smith, 65, of Quincy, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Blessing Hospital. Larry was born Feb. 21, 1955 in Quincy, a son of Donald and Sandra Davis Smith. He married Mary Fischer on Nov. 15, 1975 in Quincy. She survives. He graduated from Quincy High School in 1973. Larry worked for 20 years at Glenayre in inventory control. He also worked as a driver for AmCom. Larry was currently working at Hollister Whitney in their IT Department since 2008. Larry was attending Madison Park Christian Church. He loved being outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and playing disc golf. He loved traveling with his family. In addition to his wife, Mary, Larry is survived by his daughter, Lindsey (Joe) Lillard of Dyersburg, Tenn.; his father, Donald Smith of Quincy; three grandchildren, Allie, Logan, and Ava Lillard; three brothers, Donald "Pete" (Ginger) Smith, Terry (Kathy) Smith, and Jerry (Julie) Smith, all of Quincy; and numerous nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his mother; his son, Larry "Punky" Smith; and a brother, Ronald Smith. Private services will be held with Pastor Chuck Sackett officiating and with burial in Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, Ill. To attend the service for Larry D. Smith remotely, please join us at 10 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, April 23, 2020 using the following link: client.tribucast.com/tcid/46028117 Memorials to Samaritan's Purse. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020