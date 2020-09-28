|
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Larry Eugene Krigbaum, 66, of West Lafayette, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 in the comfort of his home. He was born July 15, 1954, in Hannibal, Mo., to Harry and Carol Krigbaum. Larry started on a career in autobody work and his brightly colored, beautifully painted Volkswagon Beetles could be spotted around the Quincy, Ill. area. In his early 20s he discovered computers and learned programming on the side before it became his lifelong career. He became proficient in multiple programming languages, received a degree from Quincy University, and taught programming at John Wood Community College in the 1980s. He later turned his attention to databases and moved to Indiana to be with his wife, Daelene Powers while working as a Database Administrator at the University of Indiana. He then worked for Purdue University in programming and database administration roles. He retired on February 28, 2019. Brilliant, methodical, and organized, he loved both teaching and learning. He was an avid skydiver and attained rigging certification. Later he discovered a love for scuba diving and became PADI certified to teach diving and maintain equipment. Other hobbies included reading, debating and woodworking. He is survived by his wife, Daelene Powers of West Lafayette, Ind.; his sister, Teri Sue Badgley and her husband Bob of Barry, Ill.; four children, Josh Krigbaum of Quincy, Tera Schultz of Edwardsville, Ill., Jeffery Barber Jr. of West Lafayette, Ind., and Elizabeth Barber of West Lafayette, Ind.; three step-children, Jeffery Barber Sr., Robbie Cramsey and John Cramsey; and eight grandchildren, Seth Krigbaum, Dylan Cramsey, McKalyn Cramsey, Keegan Schultz, Bella Cramsey, Mason Schultz, Robbie Cramsey Jr. and Ben Cramsey. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Julie Krigbaum; and his granddaughter, Lily Anna Cramsey. There will be no public services. Memorials can be made in his name to Almost Home Humane Society in Lafayette, Ind. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2020