|
|
Larry Kent Rutledge, 79, of rural Monticello, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, on his farm. Born in Monticello on March 3, 1941, the son of Melvin and Ethel Smith Rutledge, Larry attended grade school in Monticello and was a 1959 graduate of Lewistown High School. After graduation, Larry enlisted in the Army Reserve. On Dec. 14, 1968, he married Linda Merrell at United Methodist Church in Monticello on a balmy 11 degrees below zero day! Together they had three children: Kim, Scott and Kent. Bitten by the farming bug in his teenage years, Larry farmed diligently for the next 63 years, including the day of his passing. He grew up prior to precision farming, yet he took pride in the straightest rows of corn and cleanest field of beans. Like his father, he loved gardening and was an avid fisherman, especially when it came to crappie fishing. In fact, for some reason, they always seemed to bite on his side of the boat! After a successful fishing trip when asked where did you catch them? He would always reply, "in the mouth." He inherited his love for storytelling, teasing and laughter from his mother. Larry was a strong-willed man who witnessed many joys and sorrows in both farming and raising livestock. Many times when things were bad he would say, "just leave it at the barn." He was a member of Monticello Methodist Church. Larry served on the Board of Governors at Truman State University from 1989 to 1995. He also proudly served on the Board of Directors for Ursa Farmers Cooperative from 1987 to 1997. Survivors include his wife, Linda; children, Kim and Roger Hugenberg, Scott and Nancy Rutledge and Kent Rutledge; grandchildren, Taylor and Ethan Fahser, Laken Hugenberg, and Kenzie and Colton Rutledge; great-grandchildren, Brinley and Bryer Fahser; an uncle, Burrell Smith; and many cousins and a host of friends. He will always be remembered as a great husband, dad and PaPa. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Arnold's Funeral Home in Canton, with Pastors Olivia and Delbert Earlywine officiating. Music will be by guitarist Tony Job. Pallbearers will be Dennis Briscoe, Gerald Jenkins, Gary Penn, Michael Little, Gene Lindsey, Dale Stephens and Joe Fish. Honorary pallbearers will be Wendell Wray, Dennis Rankin, Ron Duesterhaus, Rod Yuskis, Jon Myers, David Schaffer, Bill Lloyd and Roger Baker. Burial with graveside military honors will be in Little Mountain Monticello Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Monticello Cemetery Association or donor's choice. Arnold's Funeral Home in Canton is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at arnoldsfuneralhome.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020