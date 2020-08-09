|
Larry L. Hoener, 70, of rural Mendon, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at his home. Larry was born Oct. 10, 1949, in Quincy. He was the son of Gilbert "Gib" and Dorothy (Poulter) Hoener. He married Penny Schaefer on May 19, 1984, in Quincy. Penny survives of rural Mendon. Larry served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1967 until his discharge in 1971. He worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation until his retirement in March 2015. He was of the Lutheran faith. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and especially spending time with his grandchildren. Survivors include two children, Zachary (Melinda) Hoener of Mendon and Samantha (Randy) Caldwell of Mendon; four grandchildren, Levi and Maelyn Hoener, Cody and Tyler Caldwell and one due in March; a sister, Linda (Jim) Garrison of Quincy; brother, Leslie (Kathy) Hoener of Mendon; mother-in-law, Phyllis Schaefer; three brothers-in-law, Royal "Jay" Schaefer, Russell Schaefer and Fred Sanelli; half brother, Wayne Hoener; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved bulldog, Gus. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Keith Schaefer; and two nieces, Chasity and Ashley Hoener; and a half sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Joe Cunningham. The family would like to give a special thank you to his friends Alan and Beth Cornwell for always being there for him. They'd also like to thank the Blessing Hospice staff, Molly, Beth, Maggie, Sarah and Chaplain Jerry. A special thank you goes to Dr. Ali and Amanda and all the QMG staff of the cancer institute for the care of Larry the past five years. Per Larry's wishes, he was cremated, and private family services will be held. You are welcome to make a memorial contribution in his name to Quincy Medical Group's Embrace Oncology Patient Relief Fund. Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hunterfuneralhomes.com and whig.com.
