Larry McAllister was born Aug. 31, 1940, in Quincy. He and his siblings grew up on the family farms near Meyer, Ill., and Lewistown, Mo., surrounded by aunts, uncles and cousins. This gave Larry his focus on family that he carried throughout his life. Larry attended Lewistown High School, where he was a valued member of the basketball team until he graduated in 1957. He went on to attend Northeast Missouri State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in business education. He taught high school business classes for a few years. He then chose to combine his passions for farming and business and accepted a position with Moorman Manufacturing Co. in its feed sales group, where he stayed for 25 years. In 1986, as Larry was driving through Iowa as state sales manager, he noticed an increasing number of empty livestock lots. Knowing that farmers could not make their commitments to banks and others if they did not have livestock to raise, he left Moorman and started Prairie States Management Co. Through Prairie States, Larry partnered investors with farmers. The investors would purchase the livestock, and the farmers would bring them to market. With the money earned, the farmers were able to save their farms. Eventually, the business grew, and Larry began raising his own hogs and managing the livestock of large pork producers. Larry became a trusted adviser to the business community in and outside of Iowa, and he served as an expert witness in farm-related court cases. Larry's sister, Karen, spoke volumes about his life in the way she ended conversations with him: "You were a good son. You are a good husband, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend. You are a good man." Larry was greeted in heaven by his parents, Kenneth and Ruth McAllister; honorary in-laws, Charles and Betty Creech; uncles and aunts, Travis and Violet McAllister and Harvey and Martha Baecker; brother, Byron Kirk McAllister; cousins, Norman and Maxine McAllister; son, Brent McAllister; and his beloved dog, Punches. He was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed by his wife, Marge; children, Brenda Kincaid, Charla Egland and Troy McAllister, along with their spouses, Tom Kincaid, Mike Egland and Brenda Lea McAllister; sisters, Karen McAllister and Anne Grace; nieces and nephews; and countless friends. Larry's greatest source of joy came from 10 incredible humans who called him Granddad: Morgan and Patrick Kincaid, Logan, Hadley, Breighton and Connor Egland; and Larry, Cierra, Hunter and Macy McAllister. A visitation was February 19 at the Shores in Emmetsburg, Iowa. Donations may be made to Palo Alto County Hospital Foundation or Mayo Clinic. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 4 to June 6, 2020