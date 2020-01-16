Home

Hunter Funeral Home
208 N. State St.
Mendon, IL 62351
217-936-2525
Larry R. "Doc" Wittler

Larry R. "Doc" Wittler Obituary
Larry R. "Doc" Wittler, 77, of Mendon, passed away at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at his home.

Doc was born May 29, 1942. He was the son of Edwin and Mary (Tweedell) Wittler. He married Shirley Stotler on April 23, 1960, in Palmyra, Mo.

Doc was a lifelong construction worker by trade. He enjoyed meeting with his friends for breakfast and having their daily "conversation." He made many trips around town keeping up on construction sites and the news. He was well known, full of stories and loved by all.

In addition to Shirley, survivors include three children, Larry Wittler, Roger (Melinda) Wittler and Ronnie (Michelle) Wittler, all of Mendon; nine grandchildren, Kaylee (Sean) Wittler, Zach Creasey, Abbie Frese, Blake Wittler, Landon Wittler, Margaret Adams and Samantha Adams; two great-grandchildren, Karson and Axle; a brother, Melvin "Mugs" Wittler of Quincy; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Edwin, Virgil and Eugene Wittler; and one sister, Dorothy Sapp.

Services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon with the Rev. Ronald Graham officiating. He will be laid to rest in Mendon Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon.

Memorial contributions have been suggested to the Quincy Humane Society.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
