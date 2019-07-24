Laura Mae Sturtevant, born Feb. 6, 1917, in Oakwood, Mo., to Stephen and Margaret Hilt, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at the young age of 102. A farmer's wife, mother and grandmother, her life was as full as it was long. From childhood in the 20s, to adolescence in the Great Depression, to a young woman during World War II, to her marriage to Loren Sturtevant in 1947, to the raising of their children, Patricia, Debra and Randal, to the loss of Loren in 1978, to her golden years, Laura Mae never slowed down. She worked at Wendt-Sonis, International Shoe Co. and Newberry dime store. She was raised in the Catholic Church, and then joined Acres Chapel Church later in life. Life on the farm in Hull, Ill., was both joy and work -- hard work but not without a smile, a dance and a song in her heart. That joy never left her, even in the end, she was humming songs and dancing with her shoulders. She loved to cook, preparing as many as 19 separate dishes for Thanksgiving and canning everything in sight including "glow in the dark" pickles. She was a Girl Scout leader, but mostly, a mother, grandmother and a farmwife (three full-time jobs in and of themselves). Laura Mae loved to be with her family. She loved road trips. She loved cooking everyone's favorite food, especially French toast and chocolate cake with chocolate icing. She was a seamstress who loved to sew Halloween costumes for her grandchildren. She enjoyed playing with the grandkids, board game parties with the "ladies," and just loved laughing at life. Survivors include her daughter, Debra (Dale Gulick) Jones of Black Mountain, N.C.; son, Randal Sturtevant of Jacksonville, Ill.; grandchildren, William (Roberta) Platt, Greg Platt, Landon (Kristin) Jones and Brittnee Jones; and great-grandchildren, Caitlin, Willow and Lilly Platt, and Parker and Zane Jones. In addition to her husband, Loren, Laura Mae was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Platt. Memorial donations may be made to Stewart Cemetery in Plainville, Ill., Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, Mo., or the denomination of choice. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 24 to July 26, 2019