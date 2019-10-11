Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Laurie Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurie Smith


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laurie Smith Obituary
Laurie Smith, 55, of Quincy, passed away at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at her home.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Laurie was born Jan. 21, 1964, in Quincy, to Danny Dunn and Ramona Goodwin.

Laurie spent the last 22 years with her longtime companion and life partner, Gary Harris Jr. He survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Autumn Williams (Derick) of Quincy; two sons, Joe Kelle (Eboney Grant) of Quincy and Jeremy Kelle (Nicole) of Quincy; eight grandchildren, Devaya Williams, Kendall Gramke, Tyler Kelle, Haiden Kelle, Brooklynn Kelle, Laaklynn Kelle, Kyleigh Kelle and Allison Kelle; a sister, Pam Howell (Chuck) of Mount Sterling, Ill.; and Patti and Gary Harris Sr., who were very important to her and whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Laurie loved camping in Salem, Mo., on the Current River. She was also talented at quilting and photography. Laurie was an excellent cook and made the best lasagna. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and spoiling her dogs.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Quincy Humane Society.

O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laurie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.