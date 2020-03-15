|
Laverne T. "Vern" Killion, 78, of Palmyra, Mo., entered into eternal rest at 9:05 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. Vern was born March 19, 1941, in his family home in Oconto, Neb., a son of William Paul and Erma E. Worcester Killion. Varn married Nicki Dougherty on Aug. 19, 1962. His two children, Lane and Holly, were born to this union. He married Susan Kirkton on May 21, 1977 in Shenandoah, Texas. She survives. Vern attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln where he studied electrical engineering. While in school he became an avid Husker football fan, traveling with the team as a broadcast engineer. In 1971 Vern joined Gates Radio Company/Harris Corporation working in both radio and television sales support domestic and internationally. In 1975 he transferred to Regional Television Sales serving Texas and the surrounding states. He left Harris in 1981, joining Andrew Corporation Broadcast Antenna Division in California. Vern returned to his home state of Nebraska in 1986 where he served as director of engineering until his retirement in 2007. During his teen years Vern became a ham radio operator, a lifelong interest. He was an active member of the Heartland Area Radio Association during his years in Nebraska, and recently as a member of the Hannibal Area Radio Club. Retirement made it possible for him to check-in daily with his fellow hams across the country. In Nebraska, Vern was a member of the Golden Rod Car Club and owned several classic cars ranging from his favorite Studebaker Golden Hawk. Other cars to come and go included a '56 Chevy, a '77 T-Bird, a '77 Corvette and a BMW 325i convertible which is still in the garage. Vern enjoyed cruising to escape Midwest winters and camping with family and friends in the summers. He loved telling jokes and playing pranks, especially on family members. As the unofficial family photographer he always carried a camera and enjoyed taking embarrassing pictures during family dinners. Survivors include his wife, Susan Killion of Palmyra, Mo.; two children: Lane (Dana) Killion of Yorba Linda, Calif., and Holly (Herb York) Killion of Healdsburg, Calif.; five grandchildren: Brandon Killion of Fountain Valley, Calif., Logan and Hayley Killion of Yorba Linda, Calif., and Lucas and Wyatt York of Healdsburg, Calif.; several nieces and nephews including Mark (Mary) Killion of Omaha, Neb., who was a very close friend; two stepdaughters: Kay Peters of Quincy, Karen Glosemeyer of Magate, Fla.; five stepgrandchildren: D.J. (Sierra) Peters of Palmyra, Mo., Bethany (Antonio Aducci) Peters, Noble and Landon Peters, all of Quincy, Zane Glosemeyer of Florida; and five step great-grandchildren, Fox, Keen, and Dash Peters, and Andi and Sidney Aducci. Vern was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Paul Jr. and Marvin Killion; a niece, Pam Rieur; and a stepgreat-granddaughter, Madelyn Peters. Friends and family are invited to reminisce and to share their memories of Vern at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Transitions School of Quincy or the University of Nebraska Electrical Engineering - Communications Program. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020