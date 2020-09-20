|
LaVeta R. Laird, age 94, of the Good Samaritan Home, died on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 in the home. She was born on March 9, 1926, in Quincy, the daughter of Joseph C. and Ruth (Green) Mehaffy. She married Harry R. Laird on May 8, 1961, in Chicago. He preceded her in death. LaVeta was an accountant. She had worked in Denver, Colo., for five years and then in Milwaukee briefly. Most of her career was spent between Chicago and St. Louis. LaVeta was a member of Madison Park Christian Church and attended the Good Samaritan Home Chapel. She enjoyed reading and history. LaVeta liked woodworking and crafts, painting and custom Christmas Cards. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, LaVeta was also preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Joseph Mehaffy, Edward Mehaffy, Emmett Mehaffy and Matilda Jones. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m. in Greenmount Cemetery. There is no visitation, but friends are invited to the graveside services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Madison Park Christian Church or to the Blessing Foundation for Hospice. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2020