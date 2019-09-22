|
|
Lawrence Eugene "Larry" Smith, 56, of Quincy, passed away at 5:43 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Born Oct. 11, 1962, in Quincy, Larry was the son of Earl Eugene and Joanne Schalk Smith Jr. He married Tina Gay on Sept. 8, 2007. She survives. Larry had a special place in his heart for animals, especially his three dogs, Myla, Ruby and Apples and was a volunteer for Homeward Bound Waggin for several years. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and spending time at his river camp. Larry owned and operated Shear Approval Landscaping until his health forced his retirement. In addition to his wife, Tina, survivors include his mother, Joanne Watson of Loraine, Ill.; two daughters, Jennifer Seckman (Matthew) of Loraine and Melissa Baum (Josh) of Quincy; a stepson, Adam Beston (Julie) of Menomonie, Wis.; five grandchildren, Nicholas Doellman, Emma Heck, Jaxton Seckman, Lillian Seckman and Kynzie Baum; a stepgrandchild, Journey Beston; a brother, Sean Smith (Cathy) of Phoenix, Ariz.; two half brothers, Dennis Smith Sr. (Lisa) of Quincy and Randy Smith (Andrea) of Lima, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his father, Earl Smith Jr.; a half brother, Ronnie Smith; and two stepfathers, Larry Browning and Robert Watson. Cremation arrangements have been made; services will be private. Memorials may be made to Tina Smith to help with expenses. Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019