|
|
Lawrence George Schroeder, 90, of Edina, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at LaBelle Manor in LaBelle. Lawrence was born Sept. 12, 1929, in Shady Oak, Iowa, a son of George Joseph and Mary Catherine Farber Schroeder. His family moved to a farm southeast of Edina when he was 7, and he attended a rural school east of Hedge City. Lawrence served his country in the U.S. Army before returning and continuing his education at Northeast Missouri State Teachers College. He received bachelor's and a master's degrees in industrial arts. In 1958, Lawrence began his teaching career at Hurdland High School in Hurdland. When the Knox County schools consolidated he began as the industrial arts teacher with Knox County High School, in 1964, and taught 31 years before retiring in 1990. While teaching at Knox County, he also taught night classes at Northeast Missouri State Teachers College in Kirksville. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edina, where he married Mary Louise Shubert on Oct. 5, 1948, and to this union four children were born. Lawrence also was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Baring Country Club, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and water skiing. He owned two boats, one for Baring Lake and another for area lakes and rivers. Survivors include his children, Elaine Ferguson of Edina, Elizabeth and David Bradley of Palmyra, Christina and Tim Betz of Hamilton, Ohio, and Dennis and Vickie Schroeder of Columbia, Mo.; grandchildren, Dustin and Rachel Ferguson, Skee and Kayla Ferguson, Dr. Angela and Dr. Chad Lehenbauer, Sara and Steve Everding, Kelsey Betz and her fiance, T.J. Stewart, Shelby Betz and Dustin Parrett, Lauren Betz, and Ashley and Alex Richards; great-grandchildren, A.J. and Mackenzie Ferguson, Rett and Aiden Lehenbauer, Nolan Everding and Easton Stewart; stepgreat-grandchildren, Daniel, Corder and Brody Lehenbauer, Cora and Casey Hartman, Grahm Hendrickson and Hayden Stewart; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jerry Shubert of Taylor, Mo., Janice and Kim Smith of Edina, and Jane Bowen of LaBelle; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Schroeder on Jan. 19, 2009; a brother, Donald Joseph Schroeder; a sister in infancy, Mary Ann Schroeder; and a stepsister, Luella Johnson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edina. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Doss Funeral Home in Edina, with family present from 5 to 8 p.m. A Christian prayer service will be at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment with full military honors by Cyril A. Graham American Legion Post 261 will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Edina. Fr. Colin Franklin will officiate, and music will be provided by Jim, Kyle and Natalie Clark. Pallbearers will be Tim Betz, David Bradley, Skee Ferguson, Steve Everding, Chad Lehenbauer and Dicky Bowen. Honorary pallbearers will be Kim Smith, Tom Hirner, Jim Pinson, Larry Hayes, Mike Fox, Larry Clark and Clint Miller. An expression of sympathy in memory of Lawrence Schroeder may be left to the St. Joseph Catholic Church as a Mass or to the Building Fund. A memorial may be left at or mailed to Doss Funeral Home, 208 N. Fourth St., Edina, Mo., 63537. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020