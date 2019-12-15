|
Lawrence Joseph "Hooty" Hutmacher Jr., 77, of Quincy passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, peacefully at his home. He was born May 4, 1942, in South Bend, Ind., a son of Lawrence Joseph Hutmacher Sr. (Cotton) and Doris Marie (Kraft) Hutmacher. Larry married Marsha Irene Hutmacher in 1964. Larry is survived by his two sons, Lawrence A. "Dru" Hutmacher and Tracy Hutmacher, both of Quincy; three granddaughters, Taylor Hutmacher-Stephens, and her husband, Dr. Codey Stephens of Nashville, Tenn., Allie Hutmacher-Durst and her husband, Tyler Durst of Quincy, and Hannah Hutmacher-Longlett of Liberty; and two great-grandchildren, Knox Warning Stephens and Liam Daniel Durst. Larry was an entrepreneur and owned and operated many businesses and rental properties throughout his years. He played an active role in building what is today the Quincy Mall. He renovated and refurbished historical buildings in Barry, Ill., to create an antique store that he and his wife owned. He worked at Union Carpenters, Owned Adams County Glass, worked for the Adams County Sheriff's Department, drove for the City of Quincy Public transit systems. His last endeavor was owning and managing Hooty's Bar and Grill with his wife and two sons for over 20 years. He truly loved owning Hooty's and all of the memories made there. Larry enjoyed duck hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting and catching crappie. He was a avid member of the Pony of America's Club along side his wife, and he absolutely loved all things to do with his horses. Larry loved having a beer and enjoying his tavern with friends and family. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Joseph Hutmacher Sr. and Doris Marie Hutmacher, and his wife Marsha Irene Hutmacher. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment to take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Quincy Humane Society or to QUEST. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019