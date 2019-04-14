Lawrence Lee "Larry" Goehl Sr., 74, of Quincy, died at 1 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. He was born May 9, 1944, to Jerome Joseph and Mary Louise Schutte Goehl in Quincy. He married Julie Anne McMullen on March 17, 1962, in Quincy. She died Nov. 23, 2013. Larry was the owner and manager of Rome's Auto Spring Repair in Quincy. He was of the Christian faith. He was a member of the Eagles Club in Quincy, Mississippi Valley Hunters and Fishermen's Association and Quincy Bass Unlimited. Survivors include two daughters, Cari Mixer (Rusty) of Golden and Cheryl Smith (Jeff) of Milton; three sons, Lee Goehl (Angie) of Quincy, Todd Goehl (Kathy) of Quincy and Steven Goehl (Jeremy Apodaca) of Surprise, Ariz.; grandchildren, Nathaniel Goehl (Rae), Victoria Goehl, John Goehl (Daylin), Joel Goehl, Tyler Goehl (Morgan), Taylor Goehl, Jessica Goehl, Donovan Goehl, Steven Goehl, Caleb Mixer (Alison), Colton Mixer, Christian Smith, Rachel Nichols, Stephanie Eskew, Kelsey Eskew and Devin Eskew; stepgrandchildren, Amy Barqs (Justin), Jason Reynolds, Seth Adrian and Elisha Bechthold (Mike); great-grandchildren, Raelynn Goehl, Brayson Goehl, Kaleya Rodgers, Jacob Goehl, Adaline Goehl, Mario Rodgers, Quentin Booker, Julius Dameron, Amyla Dameron, Corbin Witt, Demir Henderson, Kallie Henderson, Cash Henderson, Laelah Anthony and Makenzie Talbott; brothers, Jerome "Jerry" Goehl (Rosalita) and Thomas Goehl (Loretta); a sister, Pattie Grimes (Larry); a special friend, Roxie Christal; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Julie, Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Joe Goehl; a daughter-in-law, Patty Goehl; and a grandson, Christopher Goehl. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Thursday, April 18, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, April 18, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Mississippi Valley Hunters and Fishermmen's Association or Blessing . ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. WEBSITE: zrsc.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary