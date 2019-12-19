|
Lawrence Merle "Larry" Rowe, 93, of Hannibal, passed away at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at his home. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, Ill., with the Rev. Stacie Williams officiating. Burial with full military honors by Quincy American Legion Post 37 will follow in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Larry was born April 5, 1926, in South Bend, Neb., to Sidney A. and Alice E. Talbott Rowe. The Rowe family later moved to Brashear, Mo. He married Anna F. Gardner on Dec. 26, 1944, and they went on to be happily married for 68 years. She preceded him in death in 2013. Survivors include two daughters, Janet Brammer (Duane) of Hannibal and Jane Blickhan (Ron) of Springfield, Ill.; four grandchildren, Brian Brammer (Sara) of Parrish, Fla., Julie Nash (Steve) of Chatham, Ill., John Blickhan of Kansas City, Kan., and Jacob Blickhan of Springfield, Ill.; five great-grandchildren, Ashley Brammer, Brittany Brammer, Mackenzie Pflaumer, Shannon Nash and Melissa Nash; a brother-in-law, Herschel Rehm of Topeka, Kan., and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Larry was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Alan Rowe; and one granddaughter, Margaret Lynn "Meg" Brammer. Larry proudly served his country in the United States Army in World War II as a technical sergeant in the 6th Division of the 63rd Infantry. He was on active duty in the Philippines and on occupational duty in Korea. Professionally, Larry was a pressman at the Quincy Herald-Whig and at the Daily Gate City Newspaper in Keokuk, Iowa, before that. He retired in 1988. Larry loved to work on watches and clocks. He earned the nickname of "Clock Man" at Pleasant View from his collection of over 100 clocks. He also enjoyed working on lawn mowers and building lamps. From grilling to cornbread, Larry could cook it all. If the television was on, you could likely find Larry watching a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game or an episode of "Wheel of Fortune." He and his wife enjoyed taking cruises and going to Florida for the winter. Larry would do anything for anyone and valued his family above all else. Larry was a member of the Graphic Communications International Union, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5129, American Legion Post 37, Vermont Street United Methodist Church in Quincy, and Arch Methodist Church in Hannibal. Memorial contributions may be made to Great River Honor Flight. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed atODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019