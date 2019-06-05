QUINCY -- Leaton R. Starman, 93, of Quincy, died Monday, June 3, at the Arbors at Adams Pointe assisted living in Quincy. Leaton was born Dec. 16, 1925. He married Georgeann M. Starman on June 29, 1949, at Salem Lutheran Church in Quincy. Leaton ran a bulldozer service, raised hogs and farmed with his son Kyle in Adams County. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. Leaton and Georgeann enjoyed travelling and visited Europe, Asia, South America. For many years Leaton was a Big Brother mentor and served as an usher in the church. Leaton was preceded in death by his son, Kim Starman; his daughter Michelle Starman; his son Kyle Starman; his grandson Gregory Starman; his twin brother Leland Starman; and three brothers Ray Starman, Elvin Starman, and Gerald Starman. He is survived by his wife Georgeann Starman (Dedert); his daughter-in-law Jillian Starman (Dunford); grandsons Dr. Nicholas Starman and Christopher Starman; granddaughters Elizabeth (Alan) Rischar (Starman) and Victoria Starman; great-granddaughter Roxanne Starman; his brother Milton Starman; along with several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the New Providence Cemetery near Ursa. The Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials may be made to Kyle Starman Memorial Fund C/O First Bankers Trust Company. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 5 to June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary