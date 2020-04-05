Home

Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home
110 E. School St.
Camp Point, IL 62320
217-593-6517
Lee Echternkamp


1945 - 2020
Lee Echternkamp Obituary
Lee Echternkamp, 74, of Adams Pointe, died at 2:20 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Blessing Hospital.

Born Oct. 9, 1945, in Quincy, Lee was the daughter of Loren and Wilma Leeper Echternkamp.

She had been employed at The Quincy Herald-Whig and Culver-Stockton College.

Survivors include a sister, Ann (O.A.) Jones of Fowler; two nephews, Jeffery (Kelly) Jones of Quincy and Max (Michelle) Echternkamp of rural Quincy; and a great-niece, Ripley Echternkamp.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, David Echternkamp.

Due to the current health situation and under the direction of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local health authorities and the state of Illinois, services for Lee will be private. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy.

Memorials may be made to .

Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020
