Orville LeeRoy Behymer, 90, of Mount Sterling, went to be with his heavenly father at 5:25 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville. LeeRoy was born in Brown County on Nov. 3, 1928, a son of Orville and Eva M. Dunmire Behymer. He married Wilma Jean Ward on Nov. 14, 1948, at Hersman Presbyterian Church, and she preceded him in death Dec. 13, 2018. LeeRoy attended schools in Brown County and graduated from Mount Sterling High School in 1946. He followed this with a lifetime of grain farming and raising livestock. In 1990, he won first place in the national soft red winter wheat contest sponsored by the wheat growers' association. He won second place in the no-till division of a national corn growers association contest in 1994. LeeRoy was an active member of the Hersman Presbyterian Church, serving as a trustee, elder, Sunday school superintendent and teacher, followed by being an active member of the Presbyterian Church of Christ in Mount Sterling. He also was a member of Hardin Lodge 44 A.F. and A.M. He enjoyed working and keeping busy, serving terms on the township board, Farm Bureau board, school board and golf board. LeeRoy also was active in sports until late in life, playing softball, basketball, bowling and golf. Western square dancing and card playing also were enjoyable pastimes. Family fishing vacation trips are fondly remembered. Many special memories are of time spent with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. LeeRoy will be missed by his four children, Janice (Gary) Westberg of Cairo, Ga., David (Martha) Behymer of Rushville, Ill., Charlotte (Deacon Paul) Koch of Mount Sterling and Sue (Paul) Henry of Bowen, Ill.; a daughter-in-law, Tammy Behymer of Mount Sterling; 14 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. LeeRoy was the oldest of eight children. He is survived by two brothers, Don (Sue) Behymer of Chatham, Ill., and Steve (Michelle) Behymer of Mount Sterling; and two sisters, Gloria Fry of Mount Sterling and Carol Steinberg of Jacksonville, Ill. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Terry Behymer; and three brothers, Lozelle, Richard and Gordon Behymer. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling with the Revs. Richard Young and Deacon Paul Koch officiating. Burial will be in Hersman Cemetery, Hersman, Ill. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 29, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Hersman Cemetery Association or Presbyterian Church of Christ. Condolences may be expressed online at hendrickerfuneralhome.com. and at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 28 to July 30, 2019