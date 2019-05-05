Leesa J. Hanlin, 52, of Quincy, died at 4:34 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. She was born Jan. 10, 1967, to Hal and Linda List Langenbahn in Springfield. She married Dan Hanlin on Aug. 8, 2008, in Quincy. He survives. A graduate of Ursuline Academy in Springfield and Illinois State University in Normal, Leesa was employed as a behavioral health technician at Preferred Family Healthcare (Recovery Resources) of Quincy. Leesa was gifted in numerous ways, including painting, photography, crafts, baking, dancing, art and all expressive things. She had a heart for people and loved sharing herself with others. In addition to her husband, Dan, survivors include her parents, Hal and Linda Langenbahn of Springfield; two sons, Jacob Penn and Jonah Penn; two daughters, Hannah Penn and Molly Penn; two stepsons, Brandon Hanlin and Justin Hanlin; six grandchildren, Jayse Penn, Oliver Penn, James Penn, Brooklynn Penn, Taylyn Carlson and Easton Hanlin; a maternal grandmother, Mardelle List of Springfield; two sisters, Sarah Stanley (Joe) of Springfield and Jessica Boesdorfer (Chuck Heminghous) of Springfield; two nieces, Abigail Boesdorfer and Madison Stanley; and two nephews, Logan Stanley and Hayden Boesdorfer. Leesa was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Don List; and her paternal grandmother, Luella Langenbahn. SERVICES: 3 p.m. Monday, May 6, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home, with the Rev. Terry Henry conducting. VISITATION: 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Preferred Family Healthcare Activity Fund. ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 5 to May 7, 2019